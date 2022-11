Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Toronto-Dominion Bank and William Hannaha to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of sex, age and race, was filed by the Behren Law Firm on behalf of Maxine P. Russell. The case is 9:22-cv-81841, Russell v. TD Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2022, 8:13 PM