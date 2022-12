Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Kaiser Permanente to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pokala Law on behalf of Laura Russell and similarly aggrieved employees under the California Private Attorneys General Act. The case is 3:22-cv-01930, Russell v. Southern California Permanente Medical Group Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 07, 2022, 6:13 PM