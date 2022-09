Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an alleged disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against SDH Services West, Sodexo Remote Sites USA Inc. and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Moon & Yang on behalf of Jevanno Russell. The case is 3:22-cv-01403, Russell v. Sodexo, Inc. et al.

California

September 16, 2022, 4:57 AM