Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Siemens Industry Software Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Jhaveri-Weeks Firm on behalf of a technical marketing engineer who claims that he was forced to resign in retaliation for blowing the whistle on the company's practice of misappropriating customer trade secret information and disseminating fraudulent marketing statements. The case is 3:23-cv-03884, Russell v. Siemens Industry Software Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 03, 2023, 5:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Kelly Gordon Russell

defendants

Siemens Industry Software Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination