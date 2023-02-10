Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by a pro se plaintiff, accuses Quest of negligently handling his private health information by improperly sealing and mailing laboratory test orders, test results and invoices to an incorrect address despite the plaintiff explicitly requesting electronic communication. The case is 1:23-cv-00599, Russell v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 4:32 AM