New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mercedes-Benz Group was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over an alleged defect in certain vehicles. The complaint contends that the defendant failed to disclose a defect in the rear subframes of certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles that causes them to prematurely rust. The court action was filed by Corpus Law Patel; Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig; and Freed Kanner London & Millen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01025, Russell v. Mercedes-Benz Group AG et al.