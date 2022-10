Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Hub Group to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Clouse Brown PLLC on behalf of Mary Russell, contends that Russell's non-competition and non-solicitation agreement was overbroad and thus unenforceable. The case is 4:22-cv-00942, Russell v. Hub Group Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 20, 2022, 12:01 PM