New Suit - Environmental

Honeywell International was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Teresa Russell, who was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer allegedly caused by years of radiation and toxic chemicals released from Honeywell's nuclear power plant in Metropolis, Illinois. The complaint was brought by Clayborne & Wagner and other attorneys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02112, Russell v. Honeywell International Inc.