Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against long-haul bus transportation provider Flixbus Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Flixbus refuses to enter settlement agreements with her after she was assaulted while traveling from New York to Atlanta in May 2022. The case is 1:23-cv-00796, Russell v. Flixbus, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 24, 2023, 7:01 AM