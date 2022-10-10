Who Got The Work

Brian L. McDermott, Megan A. Van Pelt and Timothy M. Boughey of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Five Star Quality Care in a pending lawsuit over employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 25 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Robert Russell, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after allegedly exhausting his FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:22-cv-03452, Russell v. Five Star Quality Care, LLC.

Health Care

October 10, 2022, 4:30 AM