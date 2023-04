Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Darden Restaurants, the parent company of restaurant chains including Olive Garden and The Capital Grille, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Stephen B. Mashney on behalf of Brett Russell. The case is 2:23-cv-03215, Russell v. Darden Restaurants, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 28, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Brett Russell

defendants

Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Does 1 through 10 inclusive

defendant counsels

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims