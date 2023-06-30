Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, pertaining to an alleged verbal dispute about gluten-free food options, was filed by the Francoeur Law Office on behalf of Kristen Russell. Chipotle is also represented by Martenson, Hasbrouck & Simon. The case is 1:23-cv-11475, Russell v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 30, 2023, 1:13 PM

Kristen Russell

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims