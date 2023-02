Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Allegent Community Federal Credit Union to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged age-, gender- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Lieber Hammer Huber & Paul on behalf of Edward Rusnak. The case is 2:23-cv-00175, Rusnak v. Allegent Community Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

February 03, 2023, 2:12 PM