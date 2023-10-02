News From Law.com

Rush Hour, X-Men Director Sued By New York Firm Over Unpaid ...

Hollywood director Brett Ratner was sued in federal court on Friday by New York law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky for more than $360,000 in allegedly unpaid legal fees. The lawsuit stems from a dispute between Ratner, the director behind the Rush Hour film series, and the special effects company behind the de-aging effects of his film "X-Men: Last Stand," Lola Visual Effects. According to Olshan's complaint, Ratner retained the firm in 2019 to enforce his profit-sharing rights as a partner in Lola. Olshan's demands for financial information from Lola were met with a lawsuit filed against Ratner in California Superior Court in December 2019, in which Lola claimed Ratner breached their operating agreement by allegedly failing to help grow Lola's business.

October 02, 2023, 5:05 PM

