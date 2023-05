Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Chartwell Law Offices on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Advance Truck Line, Global Focus and other defendants to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brown & Crouppen and Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb on behalf of the estates of Sheila M. Macon and Ciara R. Macon. The case is 3:23-cv-01515, Rush et al. v. Advance Truck Line LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 04, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Ciara R Macon

Diane Rush

Mark Macon

Sheila A Macon

Towana Williams

defendants

Advance Truck Line LLC

Daniel G Belay

Global Focus, LLC

Star Express Truck Lines, LLC

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision