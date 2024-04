News From Law.com

A North Texas jury awarded a Dykema defense team $1.3 million in attorney fees for litigating an alleged breach of contract land use dispute. Lead counsel Israel Silvas of Dykema's Dallas office said the legal fees grew to that amount because of numerous temporary restraining orders leading up to a trial that concluded April 17 in Wise County 271st District Court.

April 24, 2024, 3:47 PM

