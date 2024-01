News From Law.com

Mitchell and Susan Shook, a husband-wife trial team out of Valdosta in south Georgia, recently secured a $1.3M personal injury verdict out of Lanier County. A seven-figure verdict is significant in the highly conservative jurisdiction, but the plaintiffs said the days of stereotypically stingy jury pools are numbered.

January 11, 2024, 3:17 PM

