New Suit - Contract

Foulston Siefkin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Running Foxes Petroleum Inc. The suit takes aim at Euramerica Gas & Oil Corp. for allegedly refusing to pay $250,000 for lease operating expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01019, Running Foxes Petroleum, Inc. v. Euramerica Gas & Oil Corp.

Energy

February 14, 2023, 12:52 PM