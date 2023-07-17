Attorneys at Tressler on Monday removed a contract lawsuit against Hanover Insurance and Massachusetts Bay Insurance to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Buckley Fine on behalf of Runco Office Supplies Equipment Co., seeks reformation of a commercial umbrella policy on the grounds that the policy erroneously excludes commercial auto coverage. The case is 1:23-cv-04614, Runco Office Supplies Equipment Co. v. Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
July 17, 2023, 7:00 PM