Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Tressler on Monday removed a contract lawsuit against Hanover Insurance and Massachusetts Bay Insurance to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Buckley Fine on behalf of Runco Office Supplies Equipment Co., seeks reformation of a commercial umbrella policy on the grounds that the policy erroneously excludes commercial auto coverage. The case is 1:23-cv-04614, Runco Office Supplies Equipment Co. v. Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Runco Office Supplies Equipment Company

defendants

Hanover Insurance Group

Massachussets Bay Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute