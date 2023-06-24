New Suit - Business Torts

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati filed a lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Run The World Inc., a company that supports virtual conferences, webinars and social events. The suit pursues claims against co-founder Xuan Jiang for alleged violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and conversion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03130, Run The World Inc. v. Jiang.

Internet & Social Media

June 24, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Run The World Inc.

Plaintiffs

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

defendants

Xuan Jiang

nature of claim: 890/