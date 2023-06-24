Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati filed a lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Run The World Inc., a company that supports virtual conferences, webinars and social events. The suit pursues claims against co-founder Xuan Jiang for alleged violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and conversion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03130, Run The World Inc. v. Jiang.
Internet & Social Media
June 24, 2023, 1:49 PM