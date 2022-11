New Suit - Employment

Jimmy John's and Zachary Eaton were hit with a wage-and-hour lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Anne Rummage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00759, Rummage v. Jimmy John's of Estero Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 30, 2022, 5:46 PM