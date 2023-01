New Suit - Antitrust

Visa and Mastercard were hit with an antitrust lawsuit on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by McKool Smith on behalf of Rum Point Recovery and North Side Recovery, accuses the defendants of conspiring to avoid competing for merchants' acceptance of their cards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00232, Rum Point Recovery LLC et al. v. Visa Inc. et al.