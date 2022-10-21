Ruling Invalidating CFPBs Funding Mechanism Could Derail Age...

News From Law.com

Just as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was becoming so aggressive that some business interests were beginning to complain, a federal appeals court ruling has thrown its ability to exercise its watchdog powers into question. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday found that the 11-year-old agency's funding mechanism violates the U.S. Constitution, because its operations are paid for by the Federal Reserve rather than congressional appropriations.

October 21, 2022, 2:33 PM