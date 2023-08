News From Law.com

Companies almost reflexively respond to lawsuits by saying they are "without merit." But a new federal court ruling has held a company accountable for making the statement when its leadership knew the suit had legitimacy. The July ruling involving Cambridge, Massachusetts, software company Pegasystems is fueling worries companies need to be more cautious about making that statement, particularly involving securities-related matters.

August 07, 2023, 7:14 AM

