Rules Committees Discontinue Proposals to Expand Remote Tech...

Recent efforts to permanently expand the use of remote proceedings in Pennsylvania's courts fizzled out Monday when a batch of proposed rules addressing how courts should integrate advanced communications technology was discontinued. Five of the state Supreme Court's eight procedural rules committees, including civil, had submitted proposals to the high court in January seeking to codify best practices for the use of ACT in their respective divisions. The discontinuation puts an end to all five proposed rule changes.

September 27, 2022, 7:35 PM