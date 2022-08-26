Rule Change: Florida Supreme Court Issues Amendments for Vis...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court approved new amendments to the Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure, including nixing the visual recording of adult deponents unless the court ordered it or the parties and the deponent agreed upon it. The amendments become effective Oct. 1. Alex Saiz, the director of legal services at the Florida Justice Center and a former Miami-Dade assistant public defender for nearly a decade, said the videotaping of depositions should be the rule by default.

