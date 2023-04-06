Rule 11 Violations Require Sanctions, Says Third Circuit | L...

News From Law.com

The Third Circuit affirmed the majority of a Delaware district court's ruling, determining that the court hadn't abused its discretion in finding plaintiffs, two investors in the defendant company, had violated Rule 11 by filing for an improper purpose and alleging claims without factual support. Nor had the court abused its discretion in concluding that plaintiff's 10b-5 Securities Fraud claim hadn't violated Rule 11, or in declining to award defendant Brian Askew attorney fees.

