Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sanders Roberts LLP on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Wayfair to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Koul Law Firm on behalf of Arturo Munos Ruiz, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated under false pretenses. The case is 5:22-cv-01552, Ruiz v. Wayfair, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 6:55 AM