Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Universal City Development Partners d/b/a Volcano Bay to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Christian Guillermo Ruiz. The case is 6:22-cv-01510, Ruiz v. Universal City Development Partners, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 24, 2022, 2:53 PM