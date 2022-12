Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Stallion Oilfield Services to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by Davie & Valdez on behalf of a plaintiff claiming gender discrimination. The case is 2:22-cv-00929, Ruiz v. Stallion Oilfield Services Limited Partnership et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 06, 2022, 8:32 PM