New Suit

ArentFox Schiff filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court against governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker, as well as the state attorney general, the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and the chair of the Illinois Parole Review Board. The court action pertains to Public Act 100-1182, which established a new parole system for youth offenders who were under the age of 21 at the time of the commission of the crime. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of inmate Israel Ruiz, seeks a declaration that it is a violation of rights under the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments for the act to only apply prospectively to those sentenced after it was signed into law in June 2019. The case is 1:22-cv-07171, Ruiz v. Pritzker et al.

Government

December 20, 2022, 7:23 PM