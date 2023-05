New Suit - Copyright

Paramount Global was sued by photojournalist Jose Ruiz for copyright infringement on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Doniger / Burroughs, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's photo for an article on cbsnews.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04439, Ruiz v. Paramount Global Inc.

May 26, 2023, 8:52 PM

Jose Ruiz

Doniger / Burroughs

Paramount Global, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims