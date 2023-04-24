Who Got The Work

Raul J. Chacon Jr., Jonathan Dunleavy and Loren Yudovich from Manning Gross + Massenburg have stepped in to represent Offshore Power Boat Rides-Miami Inc. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The case was filed March 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Gonzalez PA on behalf of Jimena Almarza Ruiz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:23-cv-20940, Ruiz v. Offshore Power Boat Rides et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 24, 2023, 4:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Jimena Almarza Ruiz

Plaintiffs

Quintairos, Pieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.

defendants

Bay Breeze Tours

Bay Breeze Tours Inc.

Island Wind Tours

Island Wind Tours, Inc.

Offshore Power Boat Rides

Offshore Power Boat Rides-Miami, Inc.

defendant counsels

Manning Gross + Massenburg

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel