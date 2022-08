Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rammelkamp, Muehlenweg & Heaphy on Friday removed a lawsuit against Capital One Financial and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws, was filed pro se by Joseph J. Ruiz. The case is 1:22-cv-00637, Ruiz v. Capital One Bank, et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 6:16 PM