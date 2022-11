Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American National Insurance Company of Galveston, Texas, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Rodriguez Law on behalf of Sara Ruiz, seeks a declaratory judgment regarding a claim under a life insurance policy. The case is 1:22-cv-23775, Ruiz v. American National Insurance Company of Galveston, Texas.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 3:54 PM