New Suit - Employment

Bristol-Myers Squibb and VWR Advanced Instruments were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court case was filed by JL Estudio Legal on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated after requesting religious and disability-based accommodation amid mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01628, Ruiz-Rivera v. Vwr Advanced Instruments LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 15, 2022, 6:15 PM