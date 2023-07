New Suit - Product Liability

Alpine ITW BCG, Energy Panel Structures and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in South Dakota District Court. The suit, brought by Robins Kaplan and Arnold & Itkin on behalf of Jonathan Ruiz Carreon, alleges that defective trusses caused a barn to collapse on the plaintiff during construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04108, Carreon v. Alpine ITW BCG Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 14, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Ruiz Carreon

Plaintiffs

Robins Kaplan

defendants

Alpine ITW Bcg Inc.

Energy Panel Structures, Inc.

Josh Tevelde

United Development, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims