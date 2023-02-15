New Suit

Day Pitney filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of intellectual property lawyer Charles N.J. Ruggiero, who was an equity partner for IP law firm Ohlandt, Greeley, Ruggiero & Perle. The suit pursues claims against Paul D. Greeley, another equity partner for the firm. According to the complaint, after the parties split to form two separate firms, the defendant has continued to practice law using Ruggiero’s name and holding out his law practice as Ohlandt, Greeley, Ruggiero & Perle, including on the firm’s website and in communications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00191, Ruggiero v. Greeley.

Legal Services

February 15, 2023, 10:57 AM