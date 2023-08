New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Florida Health Sciences Center d/b/a Tampa General Hospital was hit with a data breach class action on Aug. 8 in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Lynch Carpenter and Lowey Dannenberg on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01778, Ruggiero v. Florida Health Sciences Center Inc.

Health Care

August 08, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Louis Ruggiero

Plaintiffs

Lynch Carpenter, LLP

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

Lynch Carpenter LLP

Carlson Lynch

defendants

Florida Health Sciences Center, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract