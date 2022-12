Who Got The Work

Craig S. Krummen of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for FeraDyne Outdoors in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 5 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Wolter Van Dyke Davis on behalf of Rugged Cross Hunting Blinds, asserts a single patent related to a hunting blind. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:22-cv-00690, Rugged Cross Hunting Blinds, LLC v. FeraDyne Outdoors, LLC.

Technology

December 23, 2022, 7:28 AM