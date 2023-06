Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stinson LLP on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Prairie View Inc. and United of Omaha Life Insurance Co. to Kansas District Court. The complaint, for long- and short-term disability benefits, was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Michelle Ruge. The case is 6:23-cv-01127, Ruge v. United of Omaha Life Insurance Company et al.

Health & Life Insurance

June 23, 2023, 12:58 PM

