Rug Doctor Legal Chiefs Role Eliminated After Companys Sale ...

When Rug Doctor's general counsel joined the company earlier this year, she had no idea it was about to be sold to a new owner—or that she would play a key role in the deal, which ended with her position being eliminated. But Jennifer Judge is far from bitter about the experience, which she described in a LinkedIn post as an "amazing opportunity" for her to "handle a transaction internally" and work with a "truly excellent leadership team at Rug Doctor."

October 13, 2022, 1:21 PM