Anne E. Larson of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for MacLellan Integrated Services in a pending biometric privacy class action. The suit, filed April 5 in Illinois Central District Court by the Vlahakis Law Group, accuses the defendant of collecting and storing employees' fingerprints for timekeeping purposes in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid, is 1:23-cv-01139, Ruffin v. MacLellan Integrated Services Inc.

May 20, 2023, 11:15 AM

