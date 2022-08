Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Texas Lloyds to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Denice Ruffin. The case is 4:22-cv-02809, Ruffin v. Allstate Texas Lloyds.