New Suit - ERISA

Southern California Edison and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Friday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by attorney Alexander Reed-Krase on behalf of Kenneth Lyle Ruffa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01556, Ruffa v. Southern California Edison Co. et al.

Energy

December 02, 2022, 8:47 PM