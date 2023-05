New Suit - Contract

Venable filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court concerning an over $1.7 million annuity sale. The suit, brought on behalf of Edward Rueda and Elizabeth Rueda, targets Adam D. Stokes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00709, Rueda et al v. Stokes.

Nevada

May 05, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Rueda

Elizabeth Rueda

Plaintiffs

Venable

defendants

Adam D Stokes

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract