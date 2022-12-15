News From Law.com

Rudy Giuliani Violated At Least One Ethics Rule In 2020 Elec...

Rudy Giuliani likely violated at least one ethics rule when he promoted unfounded voter fraud claims in a federal courtroom following the 2020 election, a D.C. bar committee said Thursday. Robert Bernius, chair of the committee, said the panel made a non-binding, preliminary finding that the disciplinary counsel proved at least one of the charges against Giuliani. Giuliani, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, is charged with bringing a lawsuit with "no non-frivolous basis," and engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

District of Columbia

December 15, 2022, 10:39 AM