Rudy Giuliani Violated At Least One Ethics Rule In 2020 Elec...

Rudy Giuliani likely violated at least one ethics rule when he promoted unfounded voter fraud claims in a federal courtroom following the 2020 election, a D.C. bar committee said Thursday. Robert Bernius, chair of the committee, said the panel made a non-binding, preliminary finding that the disciplinary counsel proved at least one of the charges against Giuliani. Giuliani, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, is charged with bringing a lawsuit with "no non-frivolous basis," and engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

District of Columbia

December 15, 2022, 10:39 AM