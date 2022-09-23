Rudy Giuliani Found in Contempt in Divorce Settlement Disput...

News From Law.com

A Manhattan judge on Friday declared Rudy Giuliani to be in contempt of court and said he'd throw the ex-mayor in jail if he doesn't pay $235,442 to his ex-wife by Oct. 7, according to a New York Post report. Giuliani never showed up Friday afternoon at a hearing held before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz at which the former mayor was supposed present arguments about why he owes ex-wife Judith Giuliani far less money than the $260,000 she's claimed she was owed.

New York

September 23, 2022, 6:38 PM