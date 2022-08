Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amica Mutual Insurance Company to California Central District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a house fire, was filed by Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack on behalf of Anne Luptrawan Rudnick and Jeremy D. Rudnick. The case is 2:22-cv-05650, Rudnick et al v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 7:01 PM