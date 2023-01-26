New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Global Custom Commerce, which operates Blinds.com, JustBlinds.com and AmericanBlinds.com, was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Dovel & Luner, accuses the defendant of displaying false 'regular' prices on its website in order to suggest that the blinds are on sale at a substantial discount for a limited time only. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00152, Rudham v. Global Custom Commerce Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 26, 2023, 8:55 PM